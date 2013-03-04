MUMBAI, March 4 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are expected to fall this week on profit-taking triggered by a drop in demand at higher prices though a fall in spot supplies could keep the downside limited.

The March cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.93 percent down at 18,180 rupees per bale of 170 kg each.

"Buyers are restraining from buying at higher levels and are waiting for some dip in prices. The overall trend is still bullish on strong exports," said Ambika T.B., an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

In New York, the most active May contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 85.35 cents per lb at 1202 GMT.

New York cotton futures have risen more than 12 percent so far in 2013 as speculators increased their bullish bets on the fibre to the highest levels since September 2010. Non-commercial dealers dialled those bullish bets back for the first time in six weeks during the week to Feb. 26, the same time period when cotton fell more than 4 percent from 85-cent highs.

Cotton supplies in spot markets across the country stood at 125,000-130,000 bales per day, down from 200,000 bales per day earlier last month, according to traders.

Ambika expects cotton prices to fall by another 300-400 rupees per bale and recommends buying from dips.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed 300 rupees lower at 36,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Kotak commodities said in a research note that over seven million bales have been registered for exports and around 5.5 million to 5.8 million bales have been exported. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)