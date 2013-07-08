MUMBAI, July 8 Cotton prices in India are expected to continue to rise this week as well on good demand from local millers and yarn exporters amid thin domestic supply, while a fall in the local currency also seen aiding sentiment.

Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy in the new planting season with just around 15,000 bales of 170 kg each coming into the market, traders said.

"Demand for yarn is very good from European countries and China. Mills from Southern part of the country are actively buying cotton to meet their orders," said Manu Mangaldash Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The weakness in the rupee has made Indian cotton, as well as cotton yarn, competitive in the global market. The rupee hit a life low of 61.21 against the dollar on Monday.

The price of the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 1,300 rupees to 41,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg each since the start of the month, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Shah expects spot cotton to touch 45,000 rupees per candy in a month.

The most-active July cotton futures contract ended up 0.50 percent at 20,050 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange, after touching a high of 20,130 rupees, a level last seen on April 1.

However, a rapid pace of sowing due to early and ample rains in the June-September monsoon season seen weighing on sentiment.

As on July 5, farmers in India have sown cotton on 8.17 million hectares as compared with 4.66 million hectares in the same period a year earlier.

India, the world's second-largest cotton grower, could increase output in 2013/14 as hefty monsoon this year encourages farmers to plant more acres and extra moisture swells yields, industry experts said.

India raised the 2013/14 support price of cotton medium staple to 3,700 rupees per 100 kg and 4,000 rupees for the long staple variety.

The Cotton Corporation of India offered to auction 52,800 bales on Monday, according to a notification on its website.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 85.34 cents per lb at 1249 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)