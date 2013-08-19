MUMBAI Aug 19 Cotton prices in India are expected to continue to rise this week as well on higher demand from millers and yarn exporters amid thin supply, while concerns over the output due to excessive rains in some parts also seen aiding sentiment.

Cotton futures have touched a record high last week amid a weakness in the Indian rupee that has made exports attractive. The rupee continued its weak run and hit a record low of 63.30 to a dollar on Monday.

On Aug. 2, the government relaxed restrictions on the export of cotton by the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in the current season to end-September as the world's second-biggest cotton grower expects a better crop in 2013/2014.

"There is shortage of the old stock and the supplies from the new crop would start coming only from October. Millers are buying actively in the domestic market," said Manu Mangaldas Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad in the top producer state, Gujarat.

The most-active October cotton futures contract ended up 2.06 percent at 22,770 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday. It hit a record high of 23,400 rupees on Aug 17.

Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market with just around 10,000 bales of 170 kg each coming in daily, traders said.

"Yarn exports have gained momentum and is expected to keep prices firm in the near term. Spot prices may touch 50,000 rupees per candy this week," said Shah.

The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety fell 400 rupees to 47,100 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. It rose more than 15 percent since the beginning of July.

Besides, there are some concerns over the output and quality of the crop due to excess rains in the western state of Maharashtra, the second-biggest producer of cotton.

Cotton had been planted on 11.09 million hectares as of Aug. 15, compared with 11.03 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. As of Aug. 1, the area under cultivation was more than 7 percent higher than the previous year.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.55 percent to 92.81 cents per lb at 1237 GMT. It had climbed to 93.72 cents on Aug. 16, the strongest level for the second-month contract in five months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for U.S. output in the 2013/14 crop year that began on Aug. 1 on Monday, citing reduced yields in the key growing region. The U.S. crop is expected to be the smallest in four years. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)