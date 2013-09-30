MUMBAI, Sept 30 Cotton futures in India, the world's second-largest grower, are expected to trade firm this week as rains seen pushing back supplies from the new crop, while there could be damage to the quality in some pockets.

Stocks from the old crop was depleting and a delay in the arrivals of the new season harvest would strengthen prices, traders said.

Fresh produce of cotton typically starts arriving in local markets from September-end or October.

"Prices are expected to move up because the harvest of the new season supplies is likely to get delayed because of rains. There could be some damage to the early sown crop as well," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.

Gujarat, the top cotton producer, has received higher-than-average rainfall last week and rains are forecast to continue for another 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department said on its website.

Desai expects the October contract to rise to 22,000 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and then to retreat as the production is estimated higher.

The October cotton contract ended 1.49 percent higher at 21,860 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the MCX.

The government estimated cotton output in 2013/14 at a record high 35.3 million bales as against 34 million bales a year ago.

Traders' associations and spot traders have forecast cotton output in the range of 37 million to 38 million bales in 2013/14.

India has withdrawn incentives for exports of cotton and yarn, a value-added product used by textile mills, an official order said, a move that could cut exporters' margins in the world's second-biggest exporter of the fibre.

Traders expect cotton prices to start softening once arrivals from the new crop gain pace.

China, the world's top cotton buyer, will issue low-tariff import quotas for key grains and cotton in 2014 at the same level as it allocated this year, keeping a lid on imports of lower-priced overseas imports.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.58 percent at 87.13 cents per lb at 1211 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)