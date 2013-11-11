MUMBAI Nov 11 Cotton futures in India, the world's second-largest grower, could rise this week on buying by mills at lower levels, though rising supplies in the local market and estimates of record output may weigh on prices.

Daily supplies have increased to 150,000 bales (of 170 kg each) from about 100,000 bales in the previous week, spot traders said. Supplies would gain further in the following weeks, they said.

"Mills are actively buying to meet their commitments to China and other countries. Prices may get some support at these levels," said Arun Kumar Dalal, a trader from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The November cotton contract rose 1.42 percent to close at 19,240 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The contract fell more than 13 percent between Aug. 28 and Nov. 9.

However, analysts and spot traders do not expect any sharp rise in the prices because of higher estimated crop.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board estimated, India's cotton output at a record 37.5 million bales in the year, nearly 3 percent more than last year, despite planting on a smaller area and heavy rains in the top three producing states during harvesting.

The Cotton Association of India and industry officials had estimated cotton output for the 2013/14 year started on Oct. 1 in the range of 38.1 million bales to 40 million bales.

"While we expect prices to gain in the very near term, we remain seller on rallies. Arrivals will gain pace in days to come. Crop is expected to be at record," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose 0.33 percent to 78.90 cents a lb at 1246 GMT.

China, the world's top cotton buyer, purchased just over half a million tonnes of domestic cotton for state reserves last week, bringing the total volume added this year to 1.9 million tonnes, official data showed.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) raised its forecast for global cotton inventory for the 2013/14 crop year to a fresh record high due to higher supplies in India and the United States, reinforcing expectations of a ballooning oversupply. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)