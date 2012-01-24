MUMBAI Jan 24 India's cotton production in 2011/12 season that began in October is seen at 34.5 million bales, down from the earlier forecast of 35.6 million bales, Textile Commissioner AB Joshi, said on Tuesday.

"There have been yield losses in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, which brought down the overall production," Joshi said.

India's cotton exports estimate for 2011/12 have been revised upwards to 8.4 million bales from an earlier 8 million bales.

India has shipped 4.4 million bales till date in 2011/12 season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)