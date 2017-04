MUMBAI Nov 1 India, the world's second-biggest producer of cotton, is likely to export 9 million bales of the fibre in 2013/14, down 13.5 percent from last year, as demand is subdued from top buyer China, a government official said on Friday.

The country is likely to produce a record 37.5 million bales in the year, nearly 3 percent higher than last year, despite heavy rains in the top three producing states during harvesting that hurt the crop, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi said.

A record cotton crop from India would boost global supplies and weigh on New York cotton futures that hit a nine-month low in late October.

(1 Indian bale = 170 kg) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)