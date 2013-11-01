* India likely to export 9 mln bales in 2013/14, official says

* Textile commissioner sees India producing 37.5 mln bales (Adds quotes, details)

By Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Nov 1 India, the world's second-biggest producer of cotton, is likely to export 9 million bales of the fibre in 2013/14, down 13.5 percent from last year, as demand from China is subdued, a government official said on Friday.

China is the biggest consumer of Indian cotton and thin purchases by Beijing may force India, which has a record crop, to lower prices to encourage other buyers such as Bangladesh.

"China is sitting on huge stocks, while demand is not that much. The perception in the industry is that demand from China will be less," Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi said after meeting cotton growers, textile industry associations, traders and ginners.

He told reporters India is likely to produce a record 37.5 million bales in the year, nearly 3 percent more than last year, despite planting on a smaller area and heavy rains in the top three producing states during harvesting.

The average per hectare yield is likely to be greater than last year due to ample monsoon rainfall, which was 6 percent more than normal in 2013, he said.

The Cotton Association of India and industry officials had estimated cotton output for the 2013/14 year started on Oct. 1 in the range of 38.1 million bales to 40 million bales.

A record cotton crop from India would boost global supplies and weigh on New York cotton futures, which hit a nine-month low in late October.

Indian traders have so far signed deals to export 1.5 million to 1.7 million bales from the new season crop to China, compared with 3 million bales during the same period a year ago, said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt. Ltd, a leading exporter.

GOING SLOW

"Chinese buyers are not active. Sensing weak exports demand, even local mills are going slow on purchases," Patel said.

China has cut its purchases of domestic cotton for state reserves in 2013 to 731,050 tonnes, down 41 percent compared with the same period last year, according to data from the China Cotton Information Center.

China is under pressure to reduce its stockpiles after an annual buying programme built up volumes estimated at close to 10 million tonnes, or about half the global surplus, since 2011.

That has driven prices higher in China and boosted imports.

Like India, Pakistan is on course to harvest a bumper crop. This should increase competition among suppliers in south Asia, which could work in favour of Bangladesh, a leading importer, said an exporter based in Rajkot, in western Gujarat state.

In September, India withdrew incentives for exports of cotton and yarn, a value-added product used by textile mills, a move that could cut exporters' margins.

Raw cotton imports to India are seen at 1.7 million bales in 2013/14, slightly up from 1.46 million bales a year ago, Joshi said.

India imports some extra-long staple varieties that are not widely grown in the country, mainly from southern Africa.

(1 Indian bale =170 kg) (Editing by Anthony Barker)