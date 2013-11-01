* India likely to export 9 mln bales in 2013/14, official
says
* Textile commissioner sees India producing 37.5 mln bales
(Adds quotes, details)
By Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Nov 1 India, the world's second-biggest
producer of cotton, is likely to export 9 million bales of the
fibre in 2013/14, down 13.5 percent from last year, as demand
from China is subdued, a government official said on Friday.
China is the biggest consumer of Indian cotton and thin
purchases by Beijing may force India, which has a record crop,
to lower prices to encourage other buyers such as Bangladesh.
"China is sitting on huge stocks, while demand is not that
much. The perception in the industry is that demand from China
will be less," Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi said after
meeting cotton growers, textile industry associations, traders
and ginners.
He told reporters India is likely to produce a record 37.5
million bales in the year, nearly 3 percent more than last year,
despite planting on a smaller area and heavy rains in the top
three producing states during harvesting.
The average per hectare yield is likely to be greater than
last year due to ample monsoon rainfall, which was 6 percent
more than normal in 2013, he said.
The Cotton Association of India and industry officials had
estimated cotton output for the 2013/14 year started on Oct. 1
in the range of 38.1 million bales to 40 million bales.
A record cotton crop from India would boost global supplies
and weigh on New York cotton futures, which hit a
nine-month low in late October.
Indian traders have so far signed deals to export 1.5
million to 1.7 million bales from the new season crop to China,
compared with 3 million bales during the same period a year ago,
said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Jaydeep Cotton
Fibers Pvt. Ltd, a leading exporter.
GOING SLOW
"Chinese buyers are not active. Sensing weak exports demand,
even local mills are going slow on purchases," Patel said.
China has cut its purchases of domestic cotton for state
reserves in 2013 to 731,050 tonnes, down 41 percent compared
with the same period last year, according to data from the China
Cotton Information Center.
China is under pressure to reduce its stockpiles after an
annual buying programme built up volumes estimated at close to
10 million tonnes, or about half the global surplus, since 2011.
That has driven prices higher in China and boosted imports.
Like India, Pakistan is on course to harvest a bumper crop.
This should increase competition among suppliers in south Asia,
which could work in favour of Bangladesh, a leading importer,
said an exporter based in Rajkot, in western Gujarat state.
In September, India withdrew incentives for exports of
cotton and yarn, a value-added product used by textile mills, a
move that could cut exporters' margins.
Raw cotton imports to India are seen at 1.7 million bales in
2013/14, slightly up from 1.46 million bales a year ago, Joshi
said.
India imports some extra-long staple varieties that are not
widely grown in the country, mainly from southern Africa.
(1 Indian bale =170 kg)
(Editing by Anthony Barker)