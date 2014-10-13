MUMBAI Oct 13 India, the world's second-biggest cotton producer, is likely to harvest a record 40 million bales of the fibre in the 2014/15 crop year on higher planting, a government official said on Monday.

Despite the higher output, exports in the new season that began on Oct. 1 are pegged lower at 9 million bales, compared with last year's 11.8 million bales on subdued demand seen from top buyer China, the official, who is not authorized to speak to media, said after a meeting of state-run Cotton Advisory Board.

India is the world's second-biggest exporter of the fibre. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)