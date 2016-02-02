MUMBAI Feb 2 India, the world's biggest cotton
producer, is likely to harvest 35.2 million bales in the 2015/16
season, down 3.6 percent from an earlier estimate, as first
back-to-back drought hit productivity, a senior government
official said on Tuesday.
The south Asian country had harvested 38 million bales in
the previous season.
India's exports in the current year that started on Oct.1
could rise to 7 million bales, up from 5.77 million bales a year
ago, due to good demand from Pakistan, Textile Commissioner
Kavita Gupta said in a statement after the meeting of the
state-run Cotton Advisory Board.
(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)