MUMBAI Jan 24 India raised its cotton shipment forecast for the current cotton year to 8.4 million bales of 170 kg each, from 8.0 million, on strong demand from China, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi said.

Higher cotton exports from India could put further pressure on global cotton prices, which have fallen more than 50 percent from a peak in March, traders and industry officials have said.

"Till now, around 4.4 million have already been exported, out of which around 88 percent or 3.9 million bales were shipped to China," Joshi said.

Demand from China, the world's cotton largest consumer, is good and exports are expected to be robust in the current year, he said without elaborating.

China could import 3.3 million tonnes of cotton in the year to July 31, up more than 22 percent, according to the International Cotton Advisory Committee.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board earlier projected exports for 2011/12 at 8 million bales.

The CAB in its meeting on Tuesday trimmed its crop estimate for 2011/12 by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales.

"There have been yield losses in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, which brought down the overall production," it said.

State government projections show that cotton harvesting in Maharashtra, the second largest producer in India after Gujarat, fell by 1.6 million bales to 6.9 million bales as a result of disease-related problems, Joshi said.

For similar reasons, production in Andhra Pradesh fell marginally. It rose a little in northern states, Joshi said.

A Reuters poll pegged the average output for the season starting in October at 35.7 million bales, on higher acreage and subject to well-distributed rains. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar and Ted Kerr)