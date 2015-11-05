By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 5 India will screen genetically
modified (GM) cotton hybrids on sale in the country to identify
the varieties that are resistant to whitefly, a pest that
recently caused extensive damages to crops in two northern
states, a government official said.
The whitefly attack on the Bt cotton variety in Punjab and
Haryana was the first major infestation since India adopted
transgenic cotton in 2002. It has stoked worries over the
vulnerability of the GM seeds that yield nearly all of the
cotton in the world's top producer.
The federal agriculture ministry does not want to take any
chances as the pest could thrive and affect nearby farms growing
vegetables, said P.K. Chakrabarty, an assistant director general
of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
"Out of the 1,128 hybrids, we have asked to see which have
an inherent tolerance to whitefly," Chakrabarty told Reuters on
Thursday. "The government will screen the available hybrids and
then put up a list. That will sensitise private producers to
select suitable hybrids only."
A joint venture of Monsanto with Maharashtra
Hybrid Seeds Co Pvt Ltd, Kaveri Seeds and Bayer
Bioscience Pvt Ltd are among companies allowed to sell
GM cotton hybrids in India. (bit.ly/1QfaRRf)
Bt cotton was tweaked by scientists at Monsanto to
produce its own insecticide to kill bollworms. But two years of
drought in India have encouraged the spread of whitefly against
which the strain has no resistance.
The government now plans to educate farmers to use only
those hybrids that are less vulnerable to whitefly, Chakrabarty
said. There is no plan, however, to take any punitive action
against the seed companies over the pest attacks.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Himani Sarkar)