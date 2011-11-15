MUMBAI Nov 15 Cotton prices in India are likely to fall this week on higher arrivals in spot markets and on favourable weather conditions which could accelerate harvesting in key growing areas.

"Cotton harvesting is picking and the arrivals in spot markets are in the range of 80,000 - 100,000 bales of 170 kg each per day," said joint textile commissioner B. A Patel.

There could be a decline in prices as arrivals gather momentum, Patel said.

Cotton arrivals in Indian spot markets fell 30 percent in October as unseasonal rains delayed harvesting of the crop, an official at the state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday.

Good export demand from China and weakening of rupee could provide some support to the prices, according to traders.

India's cotton exports in 2011/12 season that begins in October are seen at 8 million bales, said Joint Textile Commissioner B.A Patel.

On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 500 rupees to 37,800 rupees per candy, data from the trade body Cotton Association of India showed.

Prices in India had hit a record high of 61,700 rupees per candy in March, tracking global prices that rose to an all-time high of $2.27 per lb as adverse weather conditions in key growing areas disrupted supplies.

India extended unrestricted cotton exports in the new marketing year after a sharp fall in prices in both domestic and overseas markets and increased supply view on projected record harvest in 2011/12 season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)