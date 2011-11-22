* Cotton supplies to domestic market will peak in early Dec
* China textile exports hit by recession in Europe, U.S.
* Indian prices could fall 14 percent to 32,000 rupees per
candy
By Deepak Sharma and Fayen Wong
MUMBAI/BEIJING, Nov 22 Cotton prices in
India are likely to fall substantially in the next two months as
the biggest importer, China, cuts orders at a time when domestic
supplies are set to peak and Indian buyers remain on the
sidelines as demand for yarn is weak.
Indian cotton, now trading at 37,200 rupees ($710) per candy
of 356 kg, or 104,000 rupees ($2,000) per tonne, is set to fall
by between 14 percent and 15 percent to 32,000 rupees per candy
in December and remain at that level, said B. A. Patel, the
country's joint textile commissioner.
Traders also said they expected a similar drop. Prices have
so far fallen nearly 40 percent since hitting a record high of
61,700 rupees per candy in March.
China, which buys more than half of India's cotton exports
and is the world's top importer, has booked nearly one million
tonnes of cotton from overseas in recent months to replenish
state reserves, much higher than the market had expected.
But India failed to cash in on this buying spree as its crop
arrived late at wholesalers, and its chances have dimmed further
now that China is looking to buy cotton locally in the crop year
that began in September 2011.
"If China remains on the sidelines in markets, domestic
prices (in India) will come down," said Chirag Patel, chief
executive officer at Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt. Ltd, one of the
country's leading exporters.
India is set to harvest a record crop of 35.6 million bales.
Arrivals of cotton should peak from the first week of December
to mid-January before receding.
Unseasonal rains in September and October, which slowed the
pace of cotton picking, have contributed to the delayed arrival
of cotton products in Indian markets.
Many farmers in the country's second biggest cotton
producing state of Maharashtra are also refusing to sell in
protest at the minimum price fixed by the federal government.
About 3.5 million bales of 170 kg each have reached India's
spot markets up to Nov. 20, about 25 percent less than in the
same period a year ago, state-run Cotton Corporation of India
said.
India's tardiness has opened the door to Brazil and
Australia to increase shipments to China.
China leap-frogged South Korea and Indonesia this year to
become Brazil's biggest cotton buyer, importing 104,000 tonnes
from January to September, roughly double the amount from the
same year-ago period.
China also this month bought about 996,100 bales of cotton
-- the largest purchase of U.S. cotton in eight years.
But with the euro zone crisis gripping its main customers
for textiles, total cotton imports by China have already dropped
close to 10 percent to 1.94 million tonnes in the first 10
months of this year. Major imports are unlikely before the
second half of 2012, analysts said.
"Chinese cotton prices are beginning to ease. Unless Indian
imports offer a significant discount, I doubt there will be much
demand," said Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst at Beijing Orient
Agribusiness Consultant Ltd.
LITTLE LOCAL HELP
Cotton futures on the Zhengzhou exchange stood at
20,040 yuan ($3,184.7) per tonne on Monday, while the most
traded Shankar-6 variety was trading at 37,200 rupees per candy,
data from trade body Cotton Association of India showed.
Local textile makers, who usually make up for any absence of
strong export demand, are also struggling due to the global
economic slowdown. Consumption from domestic mills is likely to
fall by 2.5 percent to 23 million bales in 2011/12, according to
the Cotton Advisory Board (CAB).
"All domestic mills are buying only hand-to-mouth. In the
international market, they are getting disparity in selling
yarn. That is why they are cautious," Patel said.
Neighbouring Pakistan is also a one of India's key
customers, but it has so far avoided placing any large orders as
it is expecting to harvest a strong cotton crop of its own.
India could export eight million bales of cotton in the year
to September 2012, up from seven million in the previous year, a
CAB official said last week.
"Indian traders have signed contracts for nearly 1.3 million
bales so far, mostly to China and Bangladesh at a price band of
105-108 cents per lb FOB," said Arunbhai Dala, a trader from
Rajkot in western Gujarat state.
($1=52.1600 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by
Jo Winterbottom and Miral Fahmy)