MUMBAI Dec 27 Cotton prices in India are
likely to edge higher on thin arrivals as farmers hold back
their produce, though weak overseas demand and higher production
are seen limiting the gains, said traders and exporters.
Cotton arrivals in India till Dec. 25 in the 2011/12 season
fell by a quarter to 8.81 million bales of 170 kg each, compared
with 11.79 million bales a year ago, the state-run Cotton Corp
of India said on Tuesday.
Arrivals in Maharashtra, the second largest producer, nearly
halved this year as against the corresponding period last year,
the data showed.
"Supplies are not coming in full swing. Farmers have
harvested cotton crop, but they are holding back the crop
expecting the government will intervene in the market to raise
the price," Dharmesh Lakhani, a trader and exporter at Rajkot in
Gujarat.
The most active January cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange provisionally ended up 0.85 percent at
16,580 rupees per bale.
On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 300 rupees
to 34,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, showed data from the
Cotton Association of India, a trade body.
In March, prices in India hit a record high of 61,700 rupees
per candy, after global prices rose with adverse weather
conditions in key growing areas disrupting supplies.
The prices in India are likely to fall substantially in the
next two months as the biggest importer, China, cuts orders at a
time when domestic supplies are set to peak.
"The upside is limited as exporters are witnessing slowdown
in orders. They are buying cautiously. Last year, many exporters
incurred losses," Lakhani said.
The government has estimated exports of nearly 8 million
bales in the current cotton year, which began on Oct. 1, but
some exporters feel the target is unlikely to be met.
The world's second biggest producer is likely to harvest
35.6 million bales in 2011/12 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)