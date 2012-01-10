MUMBAI Jan 10 Cotton prices in India are likely to rise this week on aggressive buying by exporters, expecting a good demand from China, the world's largest consumer and from yarn makers.

" Earlier, everybody was worried about demand from China. Now, that fear has gone, and the cotton prices could rise by up to 800-1,000 rupees per candy (356kg)," said Dheerajbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Arrivals in spot markets are also lower, which indicates that yield and overall production could fall. This is also providing some support to prices, Khaitan said.

State-run Cotton Advisory Board has projected India's cotton harvesting in 2011/12 season to be at 35.6 million bales.

Cotton arrivals in India till Jan. 8 in the 2011/12 season fell by 19.6 percent to 11.9 million bales of 170 kg each, compared with 14.8 million bales a year ago, state-run Cotton Corp of India said last week.

On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 900 rupees to 36,900 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India, a trade body, showed.

The government has estimated exports of nearly 8 million bales in the current cotton year, which began on Oct. 1, but some exporters feel the target is unlikely to be met in the wake of recent economic turmoil in the US and Europe. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)