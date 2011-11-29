MUMBAI Nov 29 Cotton prices in India are
expected to fall this week due to lower demand from millers,
reduced buying by exporters expecting further corrections and
surging arrivals.
Fresh crop arrivals in spot markets are touching 100,000
bales of 170 kg per day and are expected to rise sharply in the
next few days though it is lower than last year's figure, data
from state-run Cotton Corp of India showed.
Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Nov. 20 in the
2011/12 season fell 25 percent on year to 3.5 million bales of
170 kg each, data showed.
"Cotton prices could fall by 1,000 rupees per candy (356 kg)
this week as demand from millers is low and everyone knows that
India has record harvest. So traders are waiting for further
corrections," said a trader based in Mumbai.
Cotton output in India is projected to hit a record 35.6
million bales in 2011/12 ending in September, the government
data showed.
Fibre prices in India are likely to fall substantially in
the next two months as the biggest importer, China, cuts orders
at a time when domestic supplies are set to peak and Indian
buyers remain on the sidelines as demand for yarn is weak.
Cotton exporters, however, expect the falling rupee to
provide some support to cotton shipments from India.
The partially convertible Indian rupee has fallen
nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high reached in late July to a
record low of 52.73 against dollar on November 22.
On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 500 rupees
to 35,000 rupees per candy, data from the trade body Cotton
Association of India showed.
Prices in India had hit a record high of 61,700 rupees per
candy in March, tracking global prices that rose to an
all-time high of $2.27 per lb as adverse weather conditions in
key growing areas disrupted supplies.
India extended unrestricted cotton exports in the new
marketing year after a sharp fall in prices in both domestic and
overseas markets and increased supply view on projected record
harvest in 2011/12 season.
The country is expected to ship nearly 8 million bales in
the current cotton year, which began on Oct.1.
