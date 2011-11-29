MUMBAI Nov 29 Cotton prices in India are expected to fall this week due to lower demand from millers, reduced buying by exporters expecting further corrections and surging arrivals.

Fresh crop arrivals in spot markets are touching 100,000 bales of 170 kg per day and are expected to rise sharply in the next few days though it is lower than last year's figure, data from state-run Cotton Corp of India showed.

Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Nov. 20 in the 2011/12 season fell 25 percent on year to 3.5 million bales of 170 kg each, data showed.

"Cotton prices could fall by 1,000 rupees per candy (356 kg) this week as demand from millers is low and everyone knows that India has record harvest. So traders are waiting for further corrections," said a trader based in Mumbai.

Cotton output in India is projected to hit a record 35.6 million bales in 2011/12 ending in September, the government data showed.

Fibre prices in India are likely to fall substantially in the next two months as the biggest importer, China, cuts orders at a time when domestic supplies are set to peak and Indian buyers remain on the sidelines as demand for yarn is weak.

Cotton exporters, however, expect the falling rupee to provide some support to cotton shipments from India.

The partially convertible Indian rupee has fallen nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high reached in late July to a record low of 52.73 against dollar on November 22.

On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 500 rupees to 35,000 rupees per candy, data from the trade body Cotton Association of India showed.

Prices in India had hit a record high of 61,700 rupees per candy in March, tracking global prices that rose to an all-time high of $2.27 per lb as adverse weather conditions in key growing areas disrupted supplies.

India extended unrestricted cotton exports in the new marketing year after a sharp fall in prices in both domestic and overseas markets and increased supply view on projected record harvest in 2011/12 season.

The country is expected to ship nearly 8 million bales in the current cotton year, which began on Oct.1. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)