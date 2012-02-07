MUMBAI Feb 7 Cotton prices in India are
expected to rise this week on buying by local yarn makers and
exporters due to strong demand from China, the world's leading
consumer of cotton.
India, the world's second largest exporter and producer of
cotton, has shipped 4.4 million bales of 170 kg each so far in
the current cotton year, with China accounting for nearly 90
percent of the exports, government data showed.
"Despite concerns such as weak Chinese demand due to the
global economic turmoil, cotton shipments from India to the
neighbouring country is rising continuously," said Arunbhai
Dalal, a trader based in western Gujarat state.
Traders were concerned that slowing economic growth in the
United States and Europe, the biggest buyers of Chinese textile
and apparel exports, could hit cotton demand.
Last month, India raised its cotton
shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales of 170 kg each for the
current cotton year that began in October, from 8 million
previously.
Cotton prices in the domestic market can rise up to 1,500
rupees per candy of 356 kg each in next few days as arrivals
from the new season crop start declining, Dalal said.
On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 300 rupees
to 36,900 rupees per candy, data from trade body Cotton
Association of India showed.
Most traders expect prices to touch 38,000 rupees per candy
by the end of this month as peak arrival season has to come to
an end.
Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India dropped 10.9
percent in the current season, the Cotton Corporation of India
said on Monday, with many farmers in a key producing state
holding back supplies on expectations the government will raise
support prices.
Farmers in the western state of Maharashtra, the country's
second largest producer, are hoping the government will step in
to support prices after they almost halved since last March
while costs of seeds, fertilisers and fuel rose.
State-run Cotton Advisory Board estimates India's cotton
harvesting in 2011/12 season to be at 34.5 million bales of 170
kg each, down from its earlier projection of 35.6 million bales.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)