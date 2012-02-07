MUMBAI Feb 7 Cotton prices in India are expected to rise this week on buying by local yarn makers and exporters due to strong demand from China, the world's leading consumer of cotton.

India, the world's second largest exporter and producer of cotton, has shipped 4.4 million bales of 170 kg each so far in the current cotton year, with China accounting for nearly 90 percent of the exports, government data showed.

"Despite concerns such as weak Chinese demand due to the global economic turmoil, cotton shipments from India to the neighbouring country is rising continuously," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in western Gujarat state.

Traders were concerned that slowing economic growth in the United States and Europe, the biggest buyers of Chinese textile and apparel exports, could hit cotton demand. Last month, India raised its cotton shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales of 170 kg each for the current cotton year that began in October, from 8 million previously.

Cotton prices in the domestic market can rise up to 1,500 rupees per candy of 356 kg each in next few days as arrivals from the new season crop start declining, Dalal said.

On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 300 rupees to 36,900 rupees per candy, data from trade body Cotton Association of India showed.

Most traders expect prices to touch 38,000 rupees per candy by the end of this month as peak arrival season has to come to an end.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India dropped 10.9 percent in the current season, the Cotton Corporation of India said on Monday, with many farmers in a key producing state holding back supplies on expectations the government will raise support prices.

Farmers in the western state of Maharashtra, the country's second largest producer, are hoping the government will step in to support prices after they almost halved since last March while costs of seeds, fertilisers and fuel rose.

State-run Cotton Advisory Board estimates India's cotton harvesting in 2011/12 season to be at 34.5 million bales of 170 kg each, down from its earlier projection of 35.6 million bales. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)