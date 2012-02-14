MUMBAI Feb 14 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest exporter and producer of the fibre, are expected to fall this week on lower demand from exporters and yarn makers, and on higher supplies in spot markets.

"Demand from China is low, and as the harvesting of other winter-sown crops is about to begin, farmers are also under pressure to sell cotton to create space," said Ghanshyam Ladha, a trader based in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the top domestic producer of the fibre.

Prices could rise again after March, when the arrival season would come to an end, Ladha said.

India has shipped 4.4 million bales of 170 kg each so far in the current cotton year that began in October, with China accounting for nearly 90 percent of the exports, government data showed.

China's cotton imports in January totalled 326,500 tonnes, down 17 percent from a year earlier, an industry website said on Monday, citing customs data.

Traders were concerned that slowing economic growth in the United States and Europe, the biggest buyers of Chinese textile and apparel exports, could hit cotton demand.

Last month, India raised its cotton shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales for the current cotton year, from 8 million previously.

On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 200 rupees to 36,000 rupees per candy, data from the Cotton Association of India, a trade body, showed.

Rising arrivals in spot markets are also putting pressure on the prices, even though the arrivals are still lower than the previous year.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India dropped 7.4 percent to 19.76 million bales in the current season from 21.35 million bales, the Cotton Corporation of India said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)