MUMBAI Feb 21 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer and exporter, are expected to
fall this week on a drop in overseas demand and on rising
arrivals in spot markets.
"Buying from China has slowed down and demand from
Bangladesh has suffered as textile mills there are facing
financial problems," said Ritesh Agrawal, chief executive
officer and managing director of Wisdom Cotton, a Kolkata-based
trading firm.
"We expect cotton prices to fall by up to 2,000 rupees per
candy (of 356 kg) on weak export demand in next 10 days."
Neighbouring China and Bangladesh are the top two buyers of
Indian cotton.
India has shipped 4.4 million bales so far in the current
cotton year that began in October, with China accounting for
nearly 90 percent of the exports, government data showed last
month.
"Nearly half of the surplus cotton is still left to be
shipped, and it will be very difficult to export, seeing the
weak trend in overseas market," said Agrawal.
Last month, India raised its cotton shipment forecast to 8.4
million bales for the current cotton year, from 8 million
previously.
China's cotton imports in January totalled 326,500 tonnes,
down 17 percent from a year earlier, according to an industry
website, citing customs data.
Traders are concerned that slowing economic growth in the
United States and Europe, the biggest buyers of Chinese textile
and apparel exports, could hit cotton demand.
On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell 200
rupees to 35,400 rupees per candy, according to data from the
Cotton Association of India, a trade body.
Cotton arrivals from the new season crop fell by 7.4 percent
to 19.76 million bases of 170 kg each from 21.35 million bales a
year ago, state-run Cotton Corporation of India said last week.
