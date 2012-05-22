MUMBAI May 22 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise this week on buying by exporters and on good demand from local textile and yarn makers.

"There were reports that China has issued quota for the import of 1 million tonnes of fibre. It's an opportunity for Indian exporters," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in western Indian state of Gujarat, the largest producer of the fibre in country.

Cheap overseas cotton prices have encouraged Chinese textile mills to source more imports and the country has recently issued an additional 1 million tonnes of import quotas.

China is the largest buyer of Indian cotton and it accounts for more than 80 percent of the total fibre shipped from India.

Traders are expecting cotton exports from India to touch 13.5 million bales after shipments of 11.5 million bales so far in the current cotton year ending in September.

India's cotton year runs from October to September.

On Monday, the prices of the most-traded Shankar - 6 variety fell 400 rupees to 33,200 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The key May contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 1.79 percent at 16,500 rupees per bale of 170 kg on Tuesday.

Cotton arrivals have reduced to a trickle and this could also provide support to domestic prices, Dalal said.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer, nudged down to 31.7 million bales from a year earlier in the 2011/12 cotton year, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)