NEW DELHI A panel of ministers will likely review a halt on fresh cotton exports from India in two weeks, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar told reporters on Monday.

The government has flip-flopped on the issue of banning cotton exports. After saying it was lifting a ban on overseas sales of the fibre on the weekend, Khullar said on Monday no fresh exports would be allowed and only the quantity permitted to be sold before the ban will be allowed to be shipped.

