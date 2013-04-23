By Meenakshi Sharma and Mayank Bhardwaj
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 23 India will start
releasing cotton stocks to domestic mills from Friday, trade and
government sources said, joining China as the two biggest
consumers move to dampen prices for domestic mills.
The move by the two Asian giants, which are also the top
cotton producers, could put further pressure on global prices
, which are already languishing close to six-week lows.
"We are going to start selling cotton through electronic
auction from Friday, but we haven't decided on the quantity to
be sold," said a government official who is directly involved in
the decision but is not authorised to talk to the media.
The Indian government, through the Cotton Corporation of
India (CCI) and farmers' cooperative NAFED, has bought 2.5-3.0
million bales of cotton in the current crop year to September
2013.
One industry source said the CCI was likely to auction a
total 250,000 bales of cotton. A government source said just
25,000 bales would be offered on April 26.
"The CCI has got the clearance to sell 250,000 bales but the
mode of offloading would depend entirely on them. They could
offload in installments," said the textile industry source.
Both India and China bought domestic production to guarantee
returns for their farmers, but the move has backfired, squeezing
profits for textile mills even though domestic prices have not
climbed as fast as global values.
In India, local prices have gained 9.55 percent since
January as New York cotton futures rose 12 percent.
China, which holds nearly 60 percent of global cotton
stockpiles, will allow its textiles mills to buy up to 8 months
of consumption.
India exports cotton at the beginning of the season around
September but turns to imports as the domestic harvest wanes.
Its raw cotton exports, which hit a record in 2011/12, are
expected to fall 37.2 percent to 8.1 million bales in the crop
year to September, reflecting lower imports by China, which is
its biggest customer.
India's production should be 34 million bales in the current
crop year, against demand of about 28 million bales.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)