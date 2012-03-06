MUMBAI, March 6 India's opening cotton stocks for 2012/13 year starting in October are likely to fall to 3.66 million bales, sharply lower than an earlier estimate of 5.53 million bales, on higher-than-expected exports, the governments said on Tuesday.

Domestic textile mills are carrying their lowest-ever stocks, the government said in the statement.

India on Monday banned cotton exports with immediate effect to ensure supplies for domestic mills.

India has exported 9.4 million bales of cotton so far in 2011/12, higher than an initial estimate of 8.4 million bales, the statement said.

(1 bale= 170 kg) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)