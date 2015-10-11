(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)
* Whitefly hits Bt cotton in Punjab and Haryana
* Introduced in 2002, GM cotton now 95 pct of crop
* Pro-Modi farm union wants Bt cotton banned
* National crop losses seen limited - association
By Rajendra Jadhav and Rupam Jain Nair
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Two Indian states are
suffering the first major pest infestation since the country
adopted genetically modified cotton in 2002, raising concerns
over the vulnerability of the lab-grown seeds that yield nearly
all of the cotton in the world's top producer.
Damage from the whitefly attack on the Bt cotton variety in
the states of Punjab and Haryana is likely to be extensive and
has even been blamed for farmer suicides, according to local
officials and experts.
India's overall crop losses are expected to be light,
because the states are not major producing centres, but the pest
attack is inflaming debate over the usage of GM crops.
Bt cotton was tweaked by scientists at Monsanto to
produce its own insecticide to kill pests like bollworms. But
two years of drought have encouraged the spread of whitefly
against which the strain has no resistance. The winged pest
damages the leaves of the cotton plant by sucking out fluid.
"Bt technology is effective only against specific types of
bollworms that are known to cause maximum yield loss and
economic damage to the cotton crop," said a spokesman for Mahyco
Monsanto Biotech (India) Pvt. Ltd.
The joint venture between India's Mahyco and a local unit of
Monsanto has sub-licensed production of its Bt cotton strains -
first approved for sale in India in 2002 - to 28 seed companies.
"Currently there are no approved agriculture biotechnology
solutions to counter the infestation of whiteflies. The
recommended solution for farmers is spraying of approved
pesticides."
The Bt seeds cost more than older cotton strains and must be
bought new each year by farmers. The companies that market the
GM cotton say growers end up better off because they get higher
yields and save money on pesticides, but some farmer groups are
concerned about growing dependency on the new varieties.
The farmers' union allied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
ruling party is stepping up its opposition: It wants Bt cotton
banned and is trying to block the introduction of crops like GM
mustard - an oilseed - now in development.
"We have been telling the government to conduct tests on all
GM seeds before they are sold in the market," said Mohini Mohan
Mishra, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, or Indian
Farmers Union.
A team of scientists and government officials had visited
Punjab and Haryana to help contain the pest attack and there had
been no reports of outbreaks in other parts of the country, said
an agriculture ministry official.
DOZEN SUICIDES
The Punjab government has already earmarked 6.4 billion
rupees ($100 million) to compensate for crop damage and an
official in Haryana's farm ministry said the state was also
considering compensation.
"There are reports of the pest attack in some areas of
Punjab and Haryana, where about a dozen farmers have reportedly
committed suicide," said a Punjabi official who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The infestation is unlikely to have a significant impact on
national output, but experts see serious local damage.
"If the number of insects is eight to 10 per leaf, the
attack is said to have crossed the ETL - or economic threshold
level," said Dalip Monga, principal scientist at India's Central
Institute of Cotton Research.
In Haryana's Sirsa district, said Monga, "we have observed
15 to 20 insects per leaf at most places and even up to 30 to 40
insects per leaf."
National output could drop by 1.5 percent this year from the
37.7 million bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the year to September,
said Dhiren Sheth, head of the Cotton Association of India.
India grows cotton on 11-12 million hectares and nearly 95
percent is GM cotton.
In Punjab, cotton covers about 450,000 hectares, with about
40 percent prone to the pest attack this year, said the first
official.
"We sprayed different kinds of pesticides but none of them
worked," Ashok Dhaka, a Punjab cotton farmer, said by telephone.
($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees)
