BRIEF-Dwekam Industries approves sub-division of shares
* Says approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share into 10 (ten) equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oavxo4) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 23 India, the world's second-biggest raw cotton export, has restored an incentive scheme for cotton yarn exports, an official order said on Thursday.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a unit of the trade ministry, gave no reason for restoring export benefits for yarn, a value-added product used by textile mills.
Incentives for raw cotton and yarn exports were withdrawn in September.
"Those who will export more than last year will be eligible for a 2 percent incremental export benefit," said D. K. Nair, secretary general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.
Nair said yarn exports could rise 10 percent in 2013/14 due to increased demand from China as it plans to end a raw cotton stockpiling programme to support domestic growers.
Traders forecast India will ship 8-9 million bales of raw cotton in the crop year to September, down from 10.1 million bales in 2012/13. One bale equals 170 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Jason Neely)
