MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to extend their gains this week, tracking a rise in cotton prices and good buying from local buyers.

Farmers prefer to feed cattle with cottonseed oilcake instead of grass in the winter because of its high protein content. Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in north-western states of India.

"A sharp rise in the cotton prices is supporting sentiment. Whereas demand from stockists has also improved," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

On Monday, the February cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4 percent higher at 1,362 rupees per 100 kg -- a contract high.

Reddy expects the January contract to touch 1,400 rupees per 100 kg by the end of this week.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 59 rupees to 1,290 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Jan. 5, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for the bulk of India's oilmeal sales, rose 30.6 percent to 798,041 tonne in December.

Cotton arrivals in India fell 24.3 percent to 10.13 million bales of 170 kg each in the current season to Dec. 31, the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd said on Jan. 4, as farmers in the key Maharashtra state were holding back production.

New-season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in November-December.

The Cotton Advisory Board expects India to produce a record 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)