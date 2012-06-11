MUMBAI, June 11 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are seen trading higher this week following a recovery in spot prices at lower levels, but rains could restrict the upside.

Analysts do not expect prices to sustain at higher levels due to increased availability of grass during the monsoon. Grass is an easily available and almost free of cost alternative to cottonseed oilcake.

India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

The most active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.26 percent up at 1,177 rupees per 100 kg at 1006 GMT.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

"Buying is good and is expected to increase this week as it is cheaper than other cattle feed as of now. Buying in spot is likely to increase when prices are around 1,150-1,160 rupees," said a trader from Akola, a key market in Maharashtra.

Analysts do not expect the July contract to sustain above 1,250 rupees.

At Akola, cottonseed oilcake edged up 4 rupees to 1,204 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports rose 8.6 percent to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, led by gains in rice husks and castor seed meal on buying from Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)