MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to fall this week, taking their cues from oilseed prices, which are expected to extend losses due to fresh mustard seed arrivals.

However, a decline in cotton arrivals as farmers hold back supplies is seen restricting the losses.

"Cottonseed oilcake is expected to fall further because of weak trend in oilseed complex," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in the north-western states of India.

On Tuesday, the February cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.77 percent lower at 1,288 rupees per 100 kg.

Reddy expects the January contract to fall to 1,250 rupees this week.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake ended at 1,247 rupees per 100 kg, down 6.55 rupees.

Analysts and traders, however, expect demand in cottonseed oilcake to improve at lower price levels due to good export demand for other meals.

India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Jan. 5, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for the bulk of the country's oilmeal sales, rose 30.6 percent to 798,041 tonne in December.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop fell 14.1 percent to 16.62 million bales of 170 kg each, the Cotton Corporation of India said on Tuesday.

New-season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in November-December.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)