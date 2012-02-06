MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week due to a pick-up in buying by traders in the physical market, with strong demand for other oilmeals also supporting sentiment.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in the north-western states of India.

"No one wants to sell at these prices. Stockists have started buying on hopes of further improvement in demand in coming days," said Mayur Bhindora, a trader from Rajkot, Gujarat

"Firm prices of other meals such as soybean and groundnut meal due to good export demand is supporting buying in kapaskhali."

On Monday, the February cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.93 percent higher at 1,304 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali February contract is likely to trade in the range of 1,370-1,285 rupees per 100 kg this week, analysts said.

Cotton arrivals since the season began on Oct. 1 fell to 18.21 million bales of 170 kg each as of Feb. 5, the state-run the Cotton Corporation of India said on Monday, down from 20.43 million bales a year earlier.

India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Jan. 5, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for the bulk of the country's oilmeal sales, rose 30.6 percent to 798,041 tonne in December.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake edged down 2 rupees at 1,232 rupees per 100 kg.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)