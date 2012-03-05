MUMBAI, March 5 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to recover this week as lower prices made it attractive, while strong export demand for other meals stoked demand at home.

Kapaskhali has fallen more than 8 percent through February and is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

"Crushing of cottonseed is unlikely to gain pace now because availability of cotton is less. Demand for cottonseed oilcake is expected to improve at these prices," said Mayur Bhindora, a trader from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Traders expect cottonseed oilcake prices to jump by 100 rupees per 100 kg by the end of the month.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in the north-western states of India.

On Monday, the March cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)closed 0.82 percent lower at 1,210 rupees per 100 kg.

The March contract is expected to recover from this level as 1,201, a level seen in intra-day trade, is a good technical support level, analysts said.

Cotton arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in the year-ago period.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake edged down 3 rupees at 1,178 rupees per 100 kg.

India said on Monday it had banned cotton exports with immediate effect, boosting global prices by about 5 percent on fears that the absence of shipments from the world's second-largest producer will reduce supplies.

India's oilmeal exports fell 14.23 percent in January to 549,716 tonnes, a top trade body said earlier in February, which analysts said was primarily due to a ban on the country's oilmeal imports by China.

Oilmeal export data for February is expected to be released on Tuesday.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)