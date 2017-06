MUMBAI, July 19 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 20 percent special margin on the long side of cottonseed oilcake contracts, effective Saturday, according to a notification posted on its website.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of cottonseed oilcake.

The key August contract has risen more than 21 percent since the start of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma;Editing by Sunil Nair)