MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has removed the 20 percent special margin on long positions of December cottonseed oilcake contract, effective Wednesday, according to a statement posted on its website.

The margin has also been removed from all other subsequent running and yet-to-be-launched contracts of cottonseed oilcake except the near-month September contract, the exchange said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)