MUMBAI Nov 14 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to trade down this week tracking bearish spot market where demand is poor due to rising crushing operations, analysts and traders said.

The peak crushing season is November-January.

"Crushing is increasing and is likely to gain pace further as cotton arrivals will increase. Cottonseed oilcake prices are likely to trade under pressure in short-term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Cotton harvesting in India, the world's second largest producer and exporter, began mid-September and supplies are expected to gain momentum from November onwards.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) estimates harvest in India in 2011/12 season could touch fresh record high of 35.5 million bales of 170 kg each for the second consecutive year as farmers across the country, lured by high prices, planted the crop in more area.

Demand from its traditional buyers in Southeast Asia for almost all oilmeals such as soybean meal and rapeseed meal has declined, traders said.

Oilmeal sale from India, Asia's top supplier of the animal feedstocks, was at 353,300 tonnes in October as against 498,159 tonnes a year earlier.

Reddy expects the December contract to trade in the range of 1,150-1,230 rupees this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake fell 72 rupees to close at 1,358 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

At 4.43 p.m., the most-active December cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 1.00 percent lower at 1,185 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)