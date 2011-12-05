MUMBAI Dec 5 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week due to a pick-up in demand at lower prices although crushing operations could weigh on sentiment, analysts and traders said.

"Some short covering along with good demand from stockists are expected to keep cottonseed oilcake prices firm this week," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Crushing operations however, may keep the upside limited, traders said.

The peak crushing season is November-January.

The most active January contract has fallen nearly 6 percent till Dec 3 after touching the contract high of 1,230 rupees on Nov. 1.

Cotton harvesting in India, the world's second largest producer and exporter, began mid-September and supplies are gradually gaining momentum.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) on Nov. 15 revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales.

Reddy expects the January contract to test resistance at 1,230 rupees this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake gained 20 rupees to close at 1,159 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

At 4:46 p.m., the January cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.85 percent higher at 1,190 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)