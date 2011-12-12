MUMBAI Dec 12 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this week as new season cotton supplies feed crushing operations, analysts and traders said.

"Cottonseed oil cake is seen weak because crushing operations are increasing and are likely to improve further," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

New season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in Nov-Dec, though this year, unseasonal rains in September and October delayed arrivals.

Traders, however, expect the arrivals to gain pace gradually in the coming days due to higher estimated production.

Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Dec. 11 in the 2011/12 season fell 25.5 percent on year to 6.2 million bales of 170 kg each, state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Monday on its website.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) on Nov. 15 revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales.

Cotton crushing peaks between November to January.

At 4:51 p.m., the January cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.21 percent lower at 1,147 rupees per 100 kg.

Exports of soymeal, which account for bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down 10.33 percent from a year ago.

JRG's Reddy expects the January contract to trade in the range of 1,125-1,185 rupees this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake fell 22.5 rupees to close at 1,137.50 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)