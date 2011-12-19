MUMBAI Dec 19 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this week due to increasing supplies from the new season cotton, powering crushing operations, analysts and traders said.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

"Crushing operations are expected to gain pace as supplies from the fresh cotton crop would rise in coming days. Cottonseed oilcake prices may fall by another 100 rupees in spot," said Mayur Bhindora, a trader from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Cotton crushing peaks between November and January.

New season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in Nov-Dec, though this year unseasonal rains in September and October delayed arrivals.

Traders, however, expect the arrivals to gain pace gradually in the coming days due to higher estimated production.

Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Dec. 11 in the 2011/12 season fell 25.5 percent on year to 6.2 million bales of 170 kg each, said Cotton Corp. of India, under textile ministry.

In November, the Cotton Advisory Board (CAB), another body under the textile ministry, revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales.

Exports of soymeal, which account for bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down 10.33 percent from a year ago.

At 3:48 p.m., the January cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.83 percent higher at 1,219 rupees per 100 kg.

Chowda Reddy, senior analyst from JRG Wealth Management expects the January contract to trade in the range of 1,185-1,255 rupees this week.

At Akola in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake gained 5 rupees at 1,182 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)