MUMBAI Dec 26 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week on increased spot demand not only for kapaskhali but for other meals as well.

Higher availability of oilcakes as mills cash in on the increase in arrivals from the new season crop could restrict the price rise, said analysts and traders. Cotton crushing peaks between November to January.

"There is good demand from stockists. Prices of other meals have also improved due to good exports. Cottonseed oilcake prices are likely to trade firm this week," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

In November, India exported 527,888 tonnes of cottonseed oilcake, up 7.13 percent, due to a pick-up in demand from Iran, the Middle East and traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.

On Monday, the January cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 1.75 percent to end at 1,221 rupees per 100 kg.

JRG's Reddy sees the January contract trading between 1,180 rupees and 1,250 rupees this week.

New season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in Nov-Dec. This year, unseasonal rains in September and October delayed arrivals, though.

Traders, however, expect the arrivals to gain pace gradually in the coming days due to higher estimated production.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) expects the country to produce 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake on Monday fell 3 rupees to close at 1,183 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)