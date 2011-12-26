MUMBAI Dec 26 India's cottonseed oilcake,
or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week on
increased spot demand not only for kapaskhali but for other
meals as well.
Higher availability of oilcakes as mills cash in on the
increase in arrivals from the new season crop could restrict the
price rise, said analysts and traders. Cotton crushing peaks
between November to January.
"There is good demand from stockists. Prices of other meals
have also improved due to good exports. Cottonseed oilcake
prices are likely to trade firm this week," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
In November, India exported 527,888 tonnes of cottonseed
oilcake, up 7.13 percent, due to a pick-up in demand from Iran,
the Middle East and traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.
On Monday, the January cottonseed oilcake
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
gained 1.75 percent to end at 1,221 rupees per 100 kg.
JRG's Reddy sees the January contract trading between 1,180
rupees and 1,250 rupees this week.
New season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in
Nov-Dec. This year, unseasonal rains in September and October
delayed arrivals, though.
Traders, however, expect the arrivals to gain pace gradually
in the coming days due to higher estimated production.
The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) expects the
country to produce 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake on
Monday fell 3 rupees to close at 1,183 rupees per 100 kg.
Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as
cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.
