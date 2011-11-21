MUMBAI Nov 21 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this week, weighed by sluggish spot demand due to rising crushing operations and improving arrivals, analysts and traders said.

The peak crushing season is November-January.

"Increasing arrivals from the new crop is supporting crushing operations. Supplies are expected to rise further in coming days, keeping prices under pressure," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

Cotton harvesting in India, the world's second largest producer and exporter, began mid-September and supplies are expected to gain momentum from November onwards.

Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales, Joint Textile Commissioner B.A. Patel told reporters after a meeting of the state-run board on Nov. 15.

Demand from its traditional buyers in Southeast Asia for almost all oilmeals such as soybean meal and rapeseed meal have declined, traders said.

Oilmeal sale from India, Asia's top supplier of the animal feedstocks, was at 353,300 tonnes in October as against 498,159 tonnes a year earlier.

Reddy expects the December contract to fall to 1,162-1,132 rupees this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake fell 26 rupees to close at 1,269 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

At 2.53 p.m., the most-active December cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 1.25 percent lower at 1,186 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)