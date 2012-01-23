MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week supported by increased demand of oilmeals, higher cotton prices and good buying from local buyers.

"Good export demand of soymeal and mustard meal are driving the oilmeal market," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in north-western states of India.

Cottonseed is the only meal that is not exported and demand is higher as farmers are mostly dependent on this to feed their cattle.

Farmers prefer cottonseed oilcake to grass in winter because of high protein content.

On Monday, the February cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.44 percent lower at 1,347 rupees per 100 kg.

Reddy expects the January contract to trade in the range of 1,395-1,300 rupees per 100 kg this week.

Increased demand for cottonseed oilcake is likely to outweigh the increased supply in the ongoing crushing season, traders said.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake ended almost steady at 1,289 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Jan. 5, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for the bulk of India's oilmeal sales, rose 30.6 percent to 798,041 tonne in December.

New-season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in November-December.

The Cotton Advisory Board expects India to produce a record 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)