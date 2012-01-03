MUMBAI Jan 3 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week, with demand improving in the spot markets as farmers prefer to feed cattle with it instead of grass in the winter season because of its high protein content.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

"Domestic consumption of cottonseed oilcake has increased as it is the cheapest of all meals," said Vimala Reddy, an analyst at brokerage Karvy Comtrade.

"Prices of soymeal and mustard meal have also gone up in the coming days due to increased export demand."

On Tuesday, the January cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.24 percent lower at 1,260 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 1,273 rupees earlier in the day.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 6 rupees to 1,239 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports rose 7.13 percent in November, a leading trade body said on Dec. 8, due to a pick-up in demand from Iran, the Middle East and traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.

Higher availability of oilcakes as mills cash in on the increase in arrivals from the new season crop could restrict the price rise, said analysts and traders. Cotton crushing peaks between November and January.

New season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in November-December. However, unseasonal rains in September and October delayed arrivals this year.

Traders, however, expect the arrivals to gain pace gradually in the coming days due to higher estimated production.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board expects the country to produce 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)