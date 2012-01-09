MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to extend their gains this week, tracking firm demand in spot markets with support from a bullish oilseeds complex.

Farmers prefer to feed cattle with cottonseed oilcake instead of grass in the winter because of its high protein content. Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in north-western states of India.

"There is a good demand for all oilmeals in the market. Cottonseed oilcake prices are expected to continue to go up on increased consumption," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

On Monday, the January cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.63 percent higher at 1,248 rupees per 100 kg.

Reddy expects the January contract to touch 1,295 rupees per 100 kg by the end of this week.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 3 rupees to 1,218 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports rose 24.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 953,526 tonnes, a top trade body said on Thursday, following higher demand from traditional buyers such as Vietnam and Japan.

Soymeal exports, which account for the bulk of India's oilmeal sales, rose 30.6 percent to 798,041 tonne in December,

Cotton arrivals in India fell 24.3 percent to 10.13 million bales of 170 kg each in the current season to Dec. 31, the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd said on Jan. 4, as farmers in the key Maharashtra state were holding back production.

New-season cotton arrivals start from October and peak in November-December.

The Cotton Advisory Board expects India to produce a record 35.6 million bales of cotton in 2011/12. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)