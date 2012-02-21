MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade in a range this week supported by steady local demand amid a lack of arrivals at lower levels, though weak export demand and the on-going crushing of cottonseed limited the rise.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in the north-western states of India.

The benchmark March kapaskhali is likely to trade in the range of 1,225-1,340 rupees per 100 kg this week, analysts said.

"Demand is there but not very strong. Buying increases only at lower prices whereas at higher levels traders stay away from the market," said Dilip Agrawal, a trader from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

At 2:12 p.m., the March cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was trading 0.54 percent higher at 1,293 rupees per 100 kg.

Traders do not expect any major movement in prices of cottonseed oilcake this week because near-stable demand.

Crushing operations are progressing well and are likely to continue for the next few months as farmers stagger arrivals to get better prices and pressure the government to raise the support price, traders said.

Cotton arrivals since the season began on Oct. 1 fell to 19.76 million bales of 170 kg each as of Feb. 12, down from 21.35 million bales a year earlier.

India's oilmeal exports fell 14.23 percent in January to 549,716 tonnes, a top trade body said on Tuesday, which analysts said was primarily due to a ban on the country's oilmeal imports by China.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 24 rupees at 1,228 rupees per 100 kg.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)