MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this week as ongoing crushing of cottonseed has increased availability of the cattle feed, dampening demand in the local market.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, mainly in the north-western states of India.

"Sufficient supply of cotton is supporting the crushing operations. Weak demand and on going crushing operations are likely to keep cottonseed oilcake under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

On Monday, the March cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)closed 3.92 percent lower at 1,202 rupees per 100 kg.

The benchmark March kapaskhali may fall to 1,170-1,180 rupees per 100 kg this week, analysts said.

Crushing operations are progressing well and are likely to continue for the next few months as farmers stagger arrivals to get better prices and pressure the government to raise the support price, traders said.

Cotton arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in the year-ago period.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake fell 12 rupees at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports fell 14.23 percent in January to 549,716 tonnes, a top trade body said earlier in February, which analysts said was primarily due to a ban on the country's oilmeal imports by China.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)