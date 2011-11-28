MUMBAI Nov 28 India's cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to fall further this week as increasing arrivals from the new season crop boost crushing operations with subdued local demand also seen weighing, analysts and traders said.

The peak crushing season is November-January.

"Trend in cottonseed oilcake looks weak because of rising crushing operations. Supplies are increasing and are expected to improve further, keeping prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Cotton harvesting in India, the world's second largest producer and exporter, began mid-September and supplies are gradually gaining momentum.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) on Nov. 15 revised higher its estimates of cotton production for 2011/12 by 100,000 bales to 35.6 million bales.

Oilmeal sale from India, Asia's top supplier of the animal feedstocks, was at 353,300 tonnes in October as against 498,159 tonnes a year earlier.

Reddy expects the December contract to get support at 1,090 rupees this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake fell 63 rupees to close at 1,100 rupees per 100 kg.

Kapaskhali is a by-product of cottonseed and is used as cattle feed, largely in north-western states of India.

On Monday, the most-active December cottonseed oilcake on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.93 percent lower at 1,117 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)