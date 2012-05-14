MUMBAI May 14 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to fall this week as rising temperatures are seen dampening demand, with mounting stocks also adding to the fall, traders and analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed,is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Demand for kapaskhali, which is highly rich in protein, usually decreases in hot weather as farmers prefer to feed their cattle with grass and other feed. Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

At Akola, cottonseed oilcake fell 16 rupees to 1,244 rupees per 100 kg.

"Demand from farmers has come down because of a sudden rise in temperature. Until June demand for kapaskhali is expected to be lower," said Mayur Bhindora, a trader from Rajkot, Gujarat.

Traders expect kapaskhali prices to increase in the rainy season due to a likely improvement in demand.

On Monday, the June cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX closed 3.10 percent lower at 1,249 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade body said on Friday, after China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)