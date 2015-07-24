MUMBAI, July 24 India's Supreme Court said a
group seeking to lower drug prices should be allowed to petition
the country's government to review its pricing policy for
medicines deemed essential, according to a court order published
this week.
The Indian government currently caps the prices of hundreds
of essential drugs. But the All India Drug Action Network
(AIDAN), a group of NGOs, has argued in a series of public
interest suits filed over the past decade that prices are fixed
at very high levels, which makes drugs unaffordable for many.
AIDAN also opposes the exclusion of many life-saving and
patented drugs from the country's list of essential medicines.
Drug prices are a contentious issue in India, where a
majority of people live on less than $2 a day.
According to the court order, the government argued in the
case that the list of price-capped drugs was "reasonably"
comprehensive, although it also agreed to consider new
applications.
"We see no reason why the petitioners cannot be permitted to
file a fresh representation," the court said in the order, dated
July 15, asking AIDAN to file its papers within six weeks.
The court said the government should then "afford the
petitioners an opportunity of being heard".
The government will have six months to respond.
Wide-ranging price cuts over the past year have hit both
local and foreign drugmakers in India and have been opposed by
many in the industry, who have said drug prices in the country
are already among the lowest in the world.
