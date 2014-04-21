NEW DELHI, April 21 India's Supreme Court on Monday allowed mining in the top iron ore exporting Goa state with an upper limit of 20 million tonnes per year.

The top court also asked the state government to constitute an expert panel and submit a report regarding capping of output and other issues within 6 months, a three-judge bench headed by justice A.K. Patnaik said. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)