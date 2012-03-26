(Repeats story issued late on Friday)

* ONGC, GAIL said in Feb participating in formal sale process

* Cove has received approaches from Shell, Thai oil firm PTT

* ONGC, GAIL still mulling offer

By Prashant Mehra and Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, March 23 An Indian consortium has so far stayed away from the bidding war for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Plc COVE.L, with one member of the group saying it would only bid if it was on an agreed basis.

A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India said last month that it was considering joining the race for Cove, at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and Thai state oil firm PPT.

However, Indian state-run companies such as Coal India , GAIL and ONGC have not been particularly successful in closing large overseas acquisitions in recent years and have shied away from bidding wars despite sitting on huge piles of cash.

"We have not yet submitted a bid," an official with one of the Indian state-run companies said on Friday, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

GAIL India Finance Director P.K. Jain confirmed the consortium had not submitted a bid, but said it was still open to buying a stake through "bilateral" negotiations - indicating the state group would not join the bidding war for Cove.

"If anything has to happen now, it will be only through a bilateral agreement," Jain told reporters. "We are open for any opportunities that come, but pricing is very important," he said, referring to GAIL's acquisition plans.

In a statement late on Friday, the consortium said it was still evaluating a possible offer for Cove.

Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves.

PRE-EMPTIVE MOVE

India's Videocon Industries and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp each own a 10 percent stake in the Rovuma block.

Shell had hoped to make a pre-emptive move for Cove by offering 195 pence per share for the company earlier this month, a 70 percent premium to the share price before Cove put itself up for sale on Jan. 5.

But Thailand's PTT beat that offer with a 220 pence bid, or $1.77 billion.

Cove shares closed at 205 pence on Friday.

PTT is Asia's No. 3 oil and gas group by market value but had been overshadowed as a buyer of overseas assets by Chinese state-backed oil and gas groups that have been aggressive bidders for fields in Africa and South America in recent years. The bid battle over Cove reflects intense industry interest in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which is tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.

The Indian consortium's interest mirrored efforts by Indian steel, power and coal companies to scout for overseas coal mines to satisfy demand from the fast-growing economy, but analysts were skeptical about the state companies joining an bidding war.

An Indian state consortium of five companies in January last year decided not to counter Rio Tinto's $3.9 billion bid for Australian coal miner Riversdale, after hiring a consultant and spending weeks weighing bid options.

Cove said earlier this month it was seeking clarity from Mozambique on a possible levy related to its sale, raising the prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the $1.8 billion deal. (Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Neil Maidment in London; Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)