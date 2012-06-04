Jun 4 Monday The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3 mths Commercial Paper Benchmark is 10.0000% compared with 9.9750% on Friday 01 Jun. TENORS BENCHMARK ------- --------- 1 Month 9.5250 2 Month 9.7625 3 Month 10.0000 4 Month 10.0833 5 Month 10.1667 6 Month 10.2500 7 Month 10.2826 8 Month 10.3152 9 Month 10.3478 10 Month 10.3804 11 Month 10.4130 1 Year 10.4500 COMPUTATION: Indicative quotes from Investors, Issuers as well as Brokers are polled from the panel of contributors by Thomson Reuters personnel for 1 month, 3 month, 6 month and 1 year primary A1+ commercial papers. Bid Rate, Ask Rate or both Bid Rate and Ask Rate as thecase may be is considered for the benchmarks. Median Bid Rate and Median Ask Rate is computed. The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 1 month Commercial Paper Benchmark is the mean or simple average of the 1 mnth Median Bid Rate and the 1 month Median Ask Rate. Similarly the 3 month, 6 month and 1 year Commercial Paper Benchmarks are computed. The 2 month benchmarks is computed by interpolating the 1 month and 3 month benchmarks, the 4 month and 5 month benchmarks are compute by interpolating the 3 month and 6 month benchmarks and the 7 month, 8 month, 9 month, 10 month and 11 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 6 month and 1 year benchmarks. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type INCPCONT followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type 0#INFIMCPBMK= and then press ENTER. gives spread on CP over T-Bill FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.